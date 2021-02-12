Two Mississippi high school seniors on the way to school killed in head-on collision Friday

The Mendenhall community is mourning the death of two high school seniors who were killed in a head-on collision while they were on the way to school Friday morning.

Damion R. Ford 17, of Harrisville, and Eric Dwayne McKenny Jr., 18, also of Harrisville, were killed in the accident which occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Mississippi 43, 8 miles south of the Mendenhall city limits, according to a news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to WAPT in Jackson, the MHP news release reports that a southbound 2008 GMC Canyon, driven by Joseph Lee Franklin 43, of Brandon, collided with a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Ford 17, of Harrisville.

McKenny was a passenger in the car driven by Ford along with two other Mendenhall seniors who were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Franklin was also taken to UMMC.

The students were reportedly on their way to school when the crash happened. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.