New cases of coronavirus in Mississippi just dropped to mid-November levels

Published 5:17 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s two-week, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 Friday for the first time since mid-November, signaling a continuing decline in new cases.

The state reported Friday 984 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 285,648.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 39 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,429.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 844 on Friday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 928 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 13.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2273 74 72 15
Alcorn 2878 59 130 20
Amite 1090 32 54 7
Attala 2047 68 173 36
Benton 911 24 45 10
Bolivar 4471 114 231 31
Calhoun 1530 26 34 4
Carroll 1143 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1980 50 58 15
Choctaw 684 15 1 0
Claiborne 965 29 45 9
Clarke 1628 68 123 30
Clay 1760 46 38 5
Coahoma 2682 65 129 11
Copiah 2696 56 81 11
Covington 2393 74 136 39
De Soto 19045 222 113 24
Forrest 6798 134 225 50
Franklin 739 19 39 4
George 2238 44 59 7
Greene 1224 32 52 6
Grenada 2396 74 155 32
Hancock 3294 72 68 14
Harrison 15984 256 482 65
Hinds 18321 374 805 127
Holmes 1792 69 104 20
Humphreys 896 26 34 8
Issaquena 165 6 0 0
Itawamba 2856 71 134 23
Jackson 12109 210 233 32
Jasper 2023 40 43 2
Jefferson 606 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 974 31 8 1
Jones 7623 139 218 41
Kemper 872 22 44 9
Lafayette 5623 110 187 55
Lamar 5573 73 53 13
Lauderdale 6609 219 441 99
Lawrence 1163 18 27 2
Leake 2482 69 88 15
Lee 9543 156 222 41
Leflore 3290 116 238 52
Lincoln 3359 98 183 37
Lowndes 5897 137 256 62
Madison 9242 189 364 69
Marion 2459 77 158 24
Marshall 3878 90 64 15
Monroe 3929 123 190 55
Montgomery 1180 37 54 9
Neshoba 3673 165 202 58
Newton 2153 51 87 15
Noxubee 1206 29 35 6
Oktibbeha 4327 89 220 36
Panola 4174 89 102 13
Pearl River 3934 123 186 34
Perry 1126 32 21 7
Pike 2926 89 127 34
Pontotoc 4014 65 86 10
Prentiss 2650 58 99 15
Quitman 758 14 0 0
Rankin 12272 252 390 61
Scott 2864 66 114 17
Sharkey 487 17 43 8
Simpson 2599 78 158 20
Smith 1460 27 62 8
Stone 1662 28 84 14
Sunflower 3111 84 121 19
Tallahatchie 1676 39 50 7
Tate 2928 68 80 19
Tippah 2697 64 120 13
Tishomingo 2083 64 102 27
Tunica 961 23 18 2
Union 3844 71 131 23
Walthall 1222 39 69 13
Warren 4034 114 170 38
Washington 5085 125 190 39
Wayne 2396 40 69 11
Webster 1054 27 59 11
Wilkinson 616 26 25 5
Winston 2179 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1389 36 82 22
Yazoo 2775 60 139 18
Total 285,648 6,429 10,351 1,934

