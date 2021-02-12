Mississippi teen reunited with pet rooster lost in Alabama parking lot

A Mississippi teen has been reunited with his pet rooster after the bird had flown the coop at an Alabama Cracker Barrel on Jan. 31.

Thomas Ramsey, 18, was headed home from a Civil War reenactment in Tennessee, and stopped for lunch in Cullman, Alabama with is friends and his rooster, Peep, on Jan. 31, The Cullman Times reported.

Ramsey is a student at Copiah Academy in Gallman, and founder of the Muddy Rabbits Mess, a 32-member military reenactment group and the largest youth group nationally.

Ramsey said he left the rooster on a leash tied to his truck and went inside the restaurant with his friends. Like he has done before, Ramsey said they walked the bird on a leash and then tied him to the truck while they were inside the restaurant eating. When the group returned to the car an hour later, Peep was gone.

Ramsey has been participating in reenactments since he was 14. The rooster had become his regular companion during re-enactments.

About 30 minutes away from home, Ramsey learned that a man found Peep in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel in Cullman.

A local farmer drove with Peep to Birmingham where the rooster reunited with Ramsey.

To continue following the adventures of Peep, you can check out his Instagram page @peep_the_towel.