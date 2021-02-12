Mississippi police: AK-47 rifle, drugs seized after search warrant

An AK-47 rifle and several pounds of drugs were seized after a search warrant by the Jackson Police Department.

JPD officials made the announcement on social media Friday.

Philip Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated marijuana trafficking and possession of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a church.

Officials say the city’s vice and narcotics unit intercepted a package that led to the search warrant.

They seized an AK-47, four pounds of marijuana, THC candy and vapes. The total estimated value was $24,000.