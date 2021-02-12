First skeptical, Louisiana man becomes believer in Gorilla Glue challenge, ends up in ER

A Louisiana man didn’t believe recent claims about Gorilla Glue until he ended up in the emergency room with a Red Solo cup glued to his lip.

Len Martin told local news sources that he wanted to prove that a woman — also from Lousiana — was only playing around when she reportedly spent 22 hours in the emergency room at a hospital after she used the company’s heavy-duty Spray Adhesive when she ran out of the hair spray.

Martin said he wasn’t buying it and thought the woman was lying. So he decided to take the challenge.

Martin went on social media to demonstrate he could glue the cup to his lip and lick it right off.

He was soon proven wrong.

Martin said he then had to go to the emergency room where the doctor did some “painful peeling.” Martin said he was told that if the wound did not heal “the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.”

The adhesive company released this statement:

“Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, “do not swallow, Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…” It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.”