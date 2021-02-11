Police: Suspect dead following hostage situation in officer-involved shooting on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Published 7:42 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One person is dead following a hostage situation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police say officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute in the 100 block of David Street. When officers arrived on they realized the incident was a hostage situation.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle the investigation because the shooting death involved a police officer.

