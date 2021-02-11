North Mississippi woman killed in two vehicle wreck

Published 1:15 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Tuesday morning wreck involving two vehicles claimed the life of a 33-year-old Mississippi woman.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) report the collision happened at approximately 5:46 on Highway 278, just east of the Longview exit in Pontotoc County.

The collision, which involved two eastbound vehicles, claimed the life of Cherrish Curry.

MHP reports no other injuries from the wreck.

