Mississippi coronavirus spread drops to pre-holiday spike level

Mississippi’s average COVID-19 coronavirus continues to decline Thursday and now stands at a level not seen since before the holiday spike.

The state reported Thursday 911 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 284,664.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,390.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 876 on Thursday. It was the lowest 7-day average since November 7.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,013 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest two-week, daily average since November 16.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.