Inmate who escaped hands of law enforcement multiple times back in custody

A Mississippi man who escaped law enforcement multiple times is back in custody — this time officials hope for good.

New sources in North Mississippi report that Joshua Addington has been recaptured after escaping from deputies as he was being transported to jail earlier this week.

Monroe County deputies took Joshua Addington into custody Monday on Parham Store Road near Smithville after running away from the Mississippi Department of Corrections two weeks ago.

Investigators found three firearms with Addington, including a sawed-off shotgun.

While deputies were transporting him to the Monroe County Detention Center, Addington escaped from the patrol car about two blocks away from the jail.

Addington’s new charges include felony escape and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has also charged the suspect’s father John Addington with harboring an escaped prisoner.

If you have any information on Addington’s whereabouts, you should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.