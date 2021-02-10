Mississippi’s coronavirus spread continues to inch down across state

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to inch down across Mississippi, state statistics released Wednesday indicated.

The state reported Wednesday 784 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 283,753.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 25 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,367.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 919 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,077 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.