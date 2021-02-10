Mississippi’s coronavirus spread continues to inch down across state

Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to inch down across Mississippi, state statistics released Wednesday indicated.

The state reported Wednesday 784 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 283,753.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 25 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,367.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 919 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,077 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 253,140 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2262 74 72 15
Alcorn 2865 59 130 20
Amite 1088 31 54 7
Attala 2041 67 173 36
Benton 910 24 45 10
Bolivar 4448 112 231 31
Calhoun 1519 25 33 4
Carroll 1125 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1969 50 58 15
Choctaw 682 14 1 0
Claiborne 958 29 45 9
Clarke 1617 67 123 30
Clay 1760 45 38 5
Coahoma 2657 61 129 11
Copiah 2677 55 81 11
Covington 2379 73 136 39
De Soto 18904 220 113 24
Forrest 6746 134 225 50
Franklin 736 19 39 4
George 2225 44 59 7
Greene 1218 31 52 6
Grenada 2362 74 155 32
Hancock 3259 71 68 14
Harrison 15846 253 482 65
Hinds 18191 372 805 127
Holmes 1787 69 104 20
Humphreys 891 26 34 8
Issaquena 164 6 0 0
Itawamba 2836 70 134 23
Jackson 12030 210 233 32
Jasper 2004 40 43 2
Jefferson 604 25 41 7
Jefferson Davis 966 31 8 1
Jones 7557 136 217 41
Kemper 861 22 44 9
Lafayette 5582 110 187 55
Lamar 5520 71 53 13
Lauderdale 6563 218 441 99
Lawrence 1159 18 27 2
Leake 2479 69 88 15
Lee 9478 154 217 41
Leflore 3274 116 238 52
Lincoln 3329 97 181 37
Lowndes 5868 135 256 62
Madison 9204 188 363 69
Marion 2453 76 158 24
Marshall 3838 89 64 15
Monroe 3915 121 190 55
Montgomery 1172 37 54 9
Neshoba 3644 165 202 58
Newton 2136 49 87 15
Noxubee 1198 28 35 6
Oktibbeha 4302 89 217 36
Panola 4132 88 102 13
Pearl River 3878 121 186 34
Perry 1117 32 21 7
Pike 2902 89 125 34
Pontotoc 4006 65 86 10
Prentiss 2643 57 99 15
Quitman 755 14 0 0
Rankin 12215 248 390 61
Scott 2839 65 114 16
Sharkey 484 17 43 8
Simpson 2578 78 158 20
Smith 1451 27 62 8
Stone 1647 28 84 14
Sunflower 3091 82 121 19
Tallahatchie 1670 39 50 7
Tate 2919 67 80 19
Tippah 2672 63 * 120 13
Tishomingo 2073 64 102 27
Tunica 948 23 18 2
Union 3816 71* 131 23
Walthall 1213 39 69 13
Warren 4010 113 170 38
Washington 5075 125 190 39
Wayne 2387 40 69 11
Webster 1044 25 59 11
Wilkinson 613 25 25 5
Winston 2170 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1379 36 82 22
Yazoo 2768 60 139 18
Total 283,753 6,367 10,337 1,933

* Note: A death previously reported in Union County has been corrected to Tippah County.

