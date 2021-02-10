expand
February 10, 2021

Mississippi circuit judge dies of COVID-19 complications

By The Associated Press

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A 71-year-old Mississippi judge has died of complications of COVID-19, the state Administrative Office of Courts said in a statement Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Eddie H. Bowen of Raleigh died Sunday, about three weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus and about a week after he was admitted to Magee General Hospital.

Bowen was one of two judges in the 13th Judicial District in Covington, Jasper, Simpson and Smith counties. He was appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Haley Barbour in 2010.

Bowen was a district attorney for 11 years before becoming a judge. He spent 19 years in private law practice.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at the Smith County Courthouse in Raleigh. Tutor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

