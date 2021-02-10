expand
February 10, 2021

Man walking dog along Mississippi beach dies after car veers onto sand

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:35 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A man walking his dog along the beach on the Mississippi Gulf Coast died Tuesday after a vehicle veered off U.S. 90 and into the area where the man was walking. Another person was injured in the incident.

The victim of the crash was identified as William Lee Brumfield, 64, a well-known coast Gulfport businessman and developer.

Gulfport Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 when it went off the road and into the sand, striking Brumfield who was walking along the beach near Cowan Road. It happened at 6:13 a.m. Brumfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, they are not sure yet what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

