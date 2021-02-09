Watch as Texas attorney becomes viral sensation after struggling with kitten filter during court proceedings

A video of court proceedings of the 394th District Court of Texas went viral after one of the attorneys on the Zoom call had trouble with a computer filter.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat!” Texas attorney Rod Ponton said in the video gone viral.

On the screen Ponton looked like a big-eyed talking kitten as he tried to correct the problem.

Ponton, who is employed by Big Bend Law in Alpine, Texas, had mistakenly had a kitten Zoom filter on at the start of the hearing and didn’t know how to turn it off.

Judge Roy Ferguson, who presided over the hearing, shared the video to Twitter.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off,” he wrote on Twitter. “This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on).”

“These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times,” Ferguson continued. “Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

