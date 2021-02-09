Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week
The body of a Mississippi woman missing for nearly a week has been found.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said searchers found the body of Tiffany Copeland, 42, of Booneville at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.
Copeland had been last seen in Booneville on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Searchers found the body on County Road 7400 in the Blackland community near the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport.
Investigators have not revealed the cause of death and have an autopsy will be performed.
The sheriff’s office and Booneville police continue to investigate.