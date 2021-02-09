expand
February 9, 2021

New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Mississippi continued to report much lower numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but dozens more deaths from earlier cases.

The state reported Tuesday 656 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 282,969.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 73 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,342.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 920 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,169 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2260 74 72 15
Alcorn 2865 59 130 20
Amite 1086 31 54 7
Attala 2039 67 173 36
Benton 909 24 45 10
Bolivar 4437 112 231 31
Calhoun 1517 25 33 4
Carroll 1121 23 49 9
Chickasaw 1968 50 58 15
Choctaw 681 14 1 0
Claiborne 955 29 45 9
Clarke 1614 66 123 30
Clay 1757 45 37 5
Coahoma 2654 61 129 11
Copiah 2672 55 81 11
Covington 2370 73 136 39
De Soto 18881 220 113 24
Forrest 6722 134 225 50
Franklin 737 19 39 4
George 2216 44 59 7
Greene 1213 31 52 6
Grenada 2357 74 155 32
Hancock 3248 71 68 14
Harrison 15783 251 481 65
Hinds 18128 369 805 127
Holmes 1787 69 104 20
Humphreys 891 26 34 8
Issaquena 164 6 0 0
Itawamba 2829 69 134 23
Jackson 11874 210 233 32
Jasper 1995 40 43 2
Jefferson 602 25 41 7
Jefferson Davis 961 31 8 1
Jones 7524 136 217 41
Kemper 860 21 45 9
Lafayette 5574 109 187 55
Lamar 5487 71 53 13
Lauderdale 6552 215 441 97
Lawrence 1155 18 27 2
Leake 2476 69 88 15
Lee 9464 153 217 41
Leflore 3271 116 236 52
Lincoln 3314 97 173 37
Lowndes 5858 135 256 62
Madison 9180 188 362 69
Marion 2446 76 158 24
Marshall 3828 88 64 15
Monroe 3911 121 190 55
Montgomery 1172 36 54 9
Neshoba 3639 165 201 58
Newton 2131 49 87 15
Noxubee 1198 28 35 6
Oktibbeha 4294 88 217 36
Panola 4128 88 102 13
Pearl River 3864 121 186 34
Perry 1110 32 21 7
Pike 2897 89 125 34
Pontotoc 4003 65 * 86 10
Prentiss 2639 57 99 15
Quitman 755 14 0 0
Rankin 12176 246 390 61
Scott 2834 64 114 15
Sharkey 484 17 43 8
Simpson 2570 77 158 20
Smith 1447 27 62 8
Stone 1643 28 84 14
Sunflower 3084 82 117 19
Tallahatchie 1668 38 50 7
Tate 2915 67 80 19
Tippah 2670 61 119 12
Tishomingo 2070 64 102 27
Tunica 948 23 18 2
Union 3813 72 132 24
Walthall 1210 39 69 13
Warren 4002 110 170 38
Washington 5075 125 189 39
Wayne 2380 40 69 11
Webster 1042 25 59 11
Wilkinson 613 25 25 5
Winston 2168 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1375 36 82 22
Yazoo 2759 60 139 18
Total 282,969 6,342 10,319 1,930

* Note: One death previously reported from Pontotoc County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

