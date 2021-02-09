expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Mississippi Senate rejects Medicaid expansion proposals

By The Associated Press

Published 9:01 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The Mississippi Senate on Tuesday rejected two proposals to expand Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance.

Both votes fell along party lines. Democrats who are in the minority in the Senate voted for both expansion proposals, and Republicans who are in the majority voted against them.

Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Republican from Ellisville, said Medicaid — a government health insurance program for the needy, aged, blind and disabled — has been “an economic nightmare” with rising costs for the federal government and state governments.

“There is no money tree in Washington,” McDaniel said.

Democratic Sen. David Jordan of Greenwood, who grew up in a sharecropper’s family, asked him: “Sen. McDaniel, where’s your compassion? Don’t you have any compassion at all?”

Republican-led Mississippi is one of 12 states that have not taken the option to expand eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, the health care overhaul law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010.

Health care advocates say Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the U.S., has lost billions of dollars by not extending Medicaid eligibility to about 300,000 people.

“They are going to jobs where they can barely make ends meet,” Democratic Sen. Angela Turner Ford of West Point said Tuesday.

Opponents of expansion, including Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, have said they do not want to put more people on a government program.

Medicaid is paid by state and federal tax dollars, with the federal government picking up a larger share of the tab for poorer states. The federal share for Mississippi is about 78%. With expansion under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays 90% of the cost for all states.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory said expanding Medicaid would help doctor’s offices, nursing homes and other health care facilities, particularly in rural areas.

“Mississippi will make money if we expand Medicaid,” said Bryan, chairman of the Senate Public Health Committee.

Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, a Republican from Olive Branch, argued against the two Democratic-led proposals.

“Every state that has expanded has missed the mark,” Blackwell said, citing higher-than-expected enrollment and expenses.

The expansion attempts came during debate on Senate Bill 2799, which proposes several changes to Mississippi’s Medicaid program and keeps the program alive beyond June 30. The program comes up for a comprehensive review and renewal every few years.

Mississippi has a population of about 3 million. Even without expansion of eligibility, the state’s Medicaid enrollment has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic as people have lost jobs. The enrollment figure went from 671,581 in January 2020 to 747,477 last month.

More News

Mississippi man once accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ shot, killed by police

Mississippi lawmakers push proposals to let college athletes earn from their image

Mississippi Senate rejects Medicaid expansion proposals

New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi man once accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ shot, killed by police

News

Mississippi lawmakers push proposals to let college athletes earn from their image

News

Mississippi Senate rejects Medicaid expansion proposals

News

New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll

News

Watch as Texas attorney becomes viral sensation after struggling with kitten filter during court proceedings

News

Former Mississippi town clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from water department

News

‘She will be missed’: Gov. Reeves pays to tribute to Mississippi native, singing legend Mary Wilson on word of her death

News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

News

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

News

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

News

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

News

‘He will do whatever it takes’ Mississippi authorities looking for prisoner who has escaped multiple times

News

Woman accused of sex trafficking Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

News

Inmate from central Mississippi prison dies in hospital

News

Louisiana sanitation worker helps police nab alleged sex offender kidnapper, rescue missing girl

News

Sneezing and snorting allergies coming earlier these days? Study says global warming to blame

News

Mississippi mother killed by own son, deputies say; son then killed himself

News

Mississippi man in critical condition after attack with metal post; His alleged attacker in custody

News

After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

News

Two killed in Sunday afternoon shootout at Mississippi gas station

News

Mississippi lawmakers considering changes that will affect people’s wallets, change some leisure activity requirements

News

Stretch of Mississippi highway turns deadly: Two men die, several injured in separate accidents

News

Police say Mississippi trio of teens stole car, ran from police, then wrecked into church van