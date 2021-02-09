expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

By Ben Hillyer

Published 6:12 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

About 2% of the COVID-19 vaccinations given so far in Mississippi have gone to people with out-of-state addresses, state health officials said Monday.

Mississippi guidelines say the vaccination is available to anyone 65 or older or to those who are least 16 years old and have underlying health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The state’s top public health officials said Monday that the vaccination is supposed to be limited to Mississippi residents, or to people from other states who work in Mississippi. However, they said people giving the shots do not check identification or verify that out-of-state residents work in Mississippi.

“We don’t want to create barriers,” the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said in response to questions during an online news conference. “To get a vaccine in Mississippi, you’re supposed to be a resident or work here. If you get a vaccine here and you don’t do either, when you fill out the application, you’re being dishonest. Right? So, there is a step in the process where we have to depend upon people’s ethical behavior. It’s obviously unethical to be misleading and lie on your enrollment.

“But we don’t want to have someone who’s older and doesn’t have a driver’s license having an impediment to getting a vaccine because they don’t have a driver’s license, or they don’t have ID,” Dobbs said.

As of Monday, 334,000 people had received either a first dose or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi. That included 6,777 people with out-of-state addresses, said Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune recently reported that Louisiana residents are traveling to Mississippi to be vaccinated, and that some are turning to online discussion groups to get information about where to go. Louisiana has tighter vaccination eligibility guidelines. On Monday, it lowered the age of eligibility from 70 to 65, but it still lists fewer underlying health conditions than Mississippi in making people eligible.

Both Louisiana and Mississippi also make the vaccines available to health care workers and to people who live in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

Mississippi has 21 drive-thru vaccination sites, with 19 of those operated by the state and two by county governments. Starting Feb. 23, another drive-thru site will open in Bolivar County, in the parking lot of the Delta State University football stadium. Vaccinations are also available at some health care clinics, including community health centers.

The Health Department said Monday that 31 Walmart stores in Mississippi will start receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday. Vaccination appointments must be made through the company’s website, and an email address is required.

Dobbs also said the state Health Department is taking steps to address the disparity in vaccination numbers for Black residents. About 38% of Mississippi residents are Black, but about 19% of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state so far have been given to Black people. That is an increase in the percentage over recent weeks, but Dobbs said more progress is needed.

“It’s a challenge for Mississippi, and it’s a challenge for our nation,” Dobbs said.

He said the issue of access to vaccinations in Black communities “is huge.”

“We have identified select partners that are more efficient at reaching Black populations, and we also are looking at other innovative approaches that you’ll see in coming days,” Dobbs said.

He said some “community partners” are doing vaccinations through mobile clinics, including some at Black churches.

The state Health Department reported Monday that Mississippi had 635 new confirmed cases of the virus as of Sunday evening. The department also reported one new death. The state has reported at least 282,313 cases of the virus and 6,270 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

News

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

News

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

News

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

News

‘He will do whatever it takes’ Mississippi authorities looking for prisoner who has escaped multiple times

News

Woman accused of sex trafficking Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

News

Inmate from central Mississippi prison dies in hospital

News

Louisiana sanitation worker helps police nab alleged sex offender kidnapper, rescue missing girl

News

Sneezing and snorting allergies coming earlier these days? Study says global warming to blame

News

Mississippi mother killed by own son, deputies say; son then killed himself

News

Mississippi man in critical condition after attack with metal post; His alleged attacker in custody

News

After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

News

Two killed in Sunday afternoon shootout at Mississippi gas station

News

Mississippi lawmakers considering changes that will affect people’s wallets, change some leisure activity requirements

News

Stretch of Mississippi highway turns deadly: Two men die, several injured in separate accidents

News

Police say Mississippi trio of teens stole car, ran from police, then wrecked into church van

News

Roger Wicker, GOP stand behind Trump as impeachment trial nears

News

Mississippi native makes history tonight as she takes field at Super Bowl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains at 3-month low

News

Three teens arrested after reportedly stealing van, leading Mississippi officers on chase

News

Police asks public’s help in finding Mississippi woman missing since Tuesday

News

Trial delayed for former Mississippi Catholic school friar accused of molesting students

News

Man invades house, ties up siblings who were attending online classes