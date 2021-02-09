‘He will do whatever it takes’ Mississippi authorities looking for prisoner who has escaped multiple times

Mississippi deputies recaptured a Mississippi prisoner Monday only to see him escape as he was being transported to jail.

Monroe County deputies are searching for Joshua Addington, a man Sheriff Kevin Crook said is considered dangerous and willing to do whatever it takes to avoid law enforcement.

Monroe County deputies took Joshua Addington into custody Monday on Parham Store Road near Smithville after running away from the Mississippi Department of Corrections two weeks ago.

Investigators found three firearms with Addington, including a sawed-off shotgun.

While deputies were transporting him to the Monroe County Detention Center, Addington escaped from the patrol car about two blocks away from the jail.

Addington’s new charges include felony escape and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has also charged the suspect’s father John Addington with harboring an escaped prisoner.

If you have any information on Addington’s whereabouts, you should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

