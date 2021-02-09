expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Former Mississippi town clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from water department

By The Associated Press

Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

A former clerk for a town in Mississippi was arrested Tuesday on charges of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release, said agents from his office arrested Amanda Lewis, who worked as town clerk of Roxie in Franklin County. Lewis is accused of embezzling more than $81,000 by allegedly stealing cash and money orders collected from residents as they paid water bills.

Lewis manipulated the town’s accounting software and hid her actions from December 2015 to August 2018, the auditor’s office said. When she quit in late 2018 to take a new job, Roxie officials found that almost $10,000 was missing from the town’s water fund. After a complaint was filed with White’s office, investigators found more than $80,000 missing from the fund, authorities said.

After local officials approached her about the missing money, Lewis repaid the town $9,269. White said Lewis was issued a $109,425 demand letter when she was arrested. The amount includes interest, investigative expenses and credit for the money she has already repaid.

Lewis is being held in the Franklin County Jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

If convicted, Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

“This is another case where a significant amount of money was stolen from the water department of a municipality,” White said. “We’ve had several of these in the last two years. I’m grateful for the investigators in the Auditor’s office building this case, but I also want to challenge municipalities around the state to keep a careful eye on their water departments. It’s time to put a stop to this sort of theft, and working together, we can do that.”

More News

Mississippi man once accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ shot, killed by police

Mississippi lawmakers push proposals to let college athletes earn from their image

Mississippi Senate rejects Medicaid expansion proposals

New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi man once accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ shot, killed by police

News

Mississippi lawmakers push proposals to let college athletes earn from their image

News

Mississippi Senate rejects Medicaid expansion proposals

News

New coronavirus cases on decline in Mississippi despite rising death toll

News

Watch as Texas attorney becomes viral sensation after struggling with kitten filter during court proceedings

News

Former Mississippi town clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from water department

News

‘She will be missed’: Gov. Reeves pays to tribute to Mississippi native, singing legend Mary Wilson on word of her death

News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

News

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

News

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

News

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

News

‘He will do whatever it takes’ Mississippi authorities looking for prisoner who has escaped multiple times

News

Woman accused of sex trafficking Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

News

Inmate from central Mississippi prison dies in hospital

News

Louisiana sanitation worker helps police nab alleged sex offender kidnapper, rescue missing girl

News

Sneezing and snorting allergies coming earlier these days? Study says global warming to blame

News

Mississippi mother killed by own son, deputies say; son then killed himself

News

Mississippi man in critical condition after attack with metal post; His alleged attacker in custody

News

After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

News

Two killed in Sunday afternoon shootout at Mississippi gas station

News

Mississippi lawmakers considering changes that will affect people’s wallets, change some leisure activity requirements

News

Stretch of Mississippi highway turns deadly: Two men die, several injured in separate accidents

News

Police say Mississippi trio of teens stole car, ran from police, then wrecked into church van