expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Louisiana sanitation worker helps police nab alleged sex offender kidnapper, rescue missing girl

By The Associated Press

Published 9:47 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

A sanitation worker on his trash route through southern Louisiana helped lead police to a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car with a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Sanitation worker Dion Merrick said on Facebook on Monday morning that he noticed a gray sedan parked in a field in St. Martin Parish and recognized it from a Louisiana State Police alert.

The agency issued the alert Sunday night saying the girl was last seen getting into the sedan at a relative’s home that afternoon and was believed to be in imminent danger.

Merrick called police and authorities were able to rescue the girl, who appeared to be unharmed. The child was being evaluated by medical personnel Monday morning, news outlets reported.

New Iberia Police said Michael R. Sereal, 33, was taken into custody and an arrest warrant was issued for aggravated kidnapping. State Police said he was an acquaintance of the girl’s family member.

Sereal was listed as a registered sex offender, according to Iberia Parish records. He was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2006, The Advocate reported, citing the records.

More News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Searchers find body of woman missing for nearly a week

News

Computer hacker breaches Florida water system; attempts to poison water to community of 15,000

News

One person killed after high speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi

News

Husband sentenced in bludgeoning death of online model wife

News

‘He will do whatever it takes’ Mississippi authorities looking for prisoner who has escaped multiple times

News

Woman accused of sex trafficking Mississippi teen

News

Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

News

Inmate from central Mississippi prison dies in hospital

News

Louisiana sanitation worker helps police nab alleged sex offender kidnapper, rescue missing girl

News

Sneezing and snorting allergies coming earlier these days? Study says global warming to blame

News

Mississippi mother killed by own son, deputies say; son then killed himself

News

Mississippi man in critical condition after attack with metal post; His alleged attacker in custody

News

After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

News

Two killed in Sunday afternoon shootout at Mississippi gas station

News

Mississippi lawmakers considering changes that will affect people’s wallets, change some leisure activity requirements

News

Stretch of Mississippi highway turns deadly: Two men die, several injured in separate accidents

News

Police say Mississippi trio of teens stole car, ran from police, then wrecked into church van

News

Roger Wicker, GOP stand behind Trump as impeachment trial nears

News

Mississippi native makes history tonight as she takes field at Super Bowl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains at 3-month low

News

Three teens arrested after reportedly stealing van, leading Mississippi officers on chase

News

Police asks public’s help in finding Mississippi woman missing since Tuesday

News

Trial delayed for former Mississippi Catholic school friar accused of molesting students

News

Man invades house, ties up siblings who were attending online classes