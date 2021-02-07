expand
Ad Spot

February 7, 2021

Friday. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Police asks public’s help in finding Mississippi woman missing since Tuesday

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:28 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021

Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen Tuesday.

Late Saturday, the Vicksburg Police Department released the image of Jeanetta Wright-Grissom, 41, who was last seen Tuesday.

According to the release, Wright-Grissom was last seen leaving 2019 N. Locust Street on Tuesday at 9 a.m. driving a gray Ford SUV — possibly an explorer. The tag number on the vehicle is WAB-9285.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Wright-Grissom, they are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Mississippi native makes history tonight as she takes field at Super Bowl

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains as 3-month low

Police

Three teens arrested after reportedly stealing van, leading Mississippi officers on chase

Police asks public’s help in finding Mississippi woman missing since Tuesday

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Mississippi native makes history tonight as she takes field at Super Bowl

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains as 3-month low

News

Three teens arrested after reportedly stealing van, leading Mississippi officers on chase

News

Police asks public’s help in finding Mississippi woman missing since Tuesday

News

Trial delayed for former Mississippi Catholic school friar accused of molesting students

News

Man invades house, ties up siblings who were attending online classes

News

New phone app allows residents of one Mississippi community to report suspicious activities to police

News

Mississippi deputy struck by car helping motorist change tire; Woman charged with DUI

News

Tennessee YouTuber killed during prank robbery attempt; unaware victim pulls gun and shoots

News

Mississippi police say 8-year-old girl shot in head recovering after surgery

News

Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus cases fell to 3-month low; dozens more deaths reported

News

Listen up America, this Mississippi town will pay you $6,000 to move there!

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider erasing licensing requirement for some professions

News

Police say homeless man poured gas on house and lit yard on fire

News

Historic black community ready to fight for legacy against Mississippi road plan. Will President Biden help?

News

Mississippi mourns death of star Ole Miss quarterback, ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ songwriter

News

Two children shot, one man killed in separate shootings during Friday night mayhem in Mississippi city

News

Mississippi man charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

News

Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases at nearly 3-month low

News

Mississippi hasn’t detected new COVID-19 strains yet, health officials say

News

Louisiana pair suspected of Mississippi drive-by shooting nabbed in traffic stop

News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

News

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each