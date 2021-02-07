Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains as 3-month low

Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at an approximate 3-month low Sunday after the latest statistics released by the state health department.

The state reported Sunday 900 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 281,678.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 3 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,269.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 954 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,247 with Sunday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 29.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

