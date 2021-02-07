expand
Mississippi deputy struck by car helping motorist change tire; Woman charged with DUI

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:43 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

A woman has been charged with DUI after striking a Desoto County deputy with her car as the deputy was trying to help drivers on the interstate.

Katherine Harris, of Memphis, has been charged with DUI – Causing serious injury.

Desoto County officials say the deputy, Austin Eldridge, suffered injuries to both legs and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after Eldridge was hit in the eastbound lane of I-269 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said Eldridge was helping change a tire after several cars hit debris in the roadway. The vehicle, driven by Harris, pinned the deputy between Eldridge’s car and Harris’s car.

Rasco said Eldridge would have likely bled to death on the roadside if it wasn’t for another deputy who put a tourniquet on Eldridge’s

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Eldridge is recovering from his injuries in a Memphis hospital.

Harris is being held without bond in the Tate County Jail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the deputy’s family. You can access that by clicking here.

