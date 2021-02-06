Tennessee YouTuber killed during prank robbery attempt; unaware victim pulls gun and shoots

A 20-year-old man was killed Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee after his plans to film a robbery prank for YouTube turned deadly and one of his unknowing victims pulled a gun and shot him.

Police said Timothy Wilks and a friend approached a group of people while holding butcher knives as part of the prank.

One of the people in the crowd, David Starnes Jr., pulled a gun and fired. He told police he believes he was in danger and was unaware the robbery attempt was just a prank

The shooting remains under investigation. Starnes has not been charged.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

