Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus cases fell to 3-month low; dozens more deaths reported
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 cases Saturday for the first time since early November, continuing a recent trend of a declining number of new cases.
The state reported Saturday 1,036 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 280,778.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 44 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,266.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 941 on Saturday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 9.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,268 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 29.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.