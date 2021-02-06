Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus cases fell to 3-month low; dozens more deaths reported

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 cases Saturday for the first time since early November, continuing a recent trend of a declining number of new cases.

The state reported Saturday 1,036 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 280,778.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 44 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,266.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 941 on Saturday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 9.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,268 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 29.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2253 74 72 15 Alcorn 2857 59 130 20 Amite 1079 31 54 7 Attala 2030 67 173 36 Benton 902 24 45 10 Bolivar 4411 112 231 31 Calhoun 1507 25 33 4 Carroll 1116 22 49 9 Chickasaw 1966 49 58 15 Choctaw 671 14 1 0 Claiborne 952 28 45 9 Clarke 1604 66 123 30 Clay 1743 45 37 5 Coahoma 2633 59 129 11 Copiah 2652 53 81 11 Covington 2355 73 136 39 De Soto 18726 217 113 24 Forrest 6664 134 225 50 Franklin 733 19 39 4 George 2192 43 59 7 Greene 1199 31 52 6 Grenada 2334 74 155 32 Hancock 3214 70 68 14 Harrison 15620 243 481 65 Hinds 17962 362 804 127 Holmes 1778 69 103 20 Humphreys 887 26 34 8 Issaquena 164 6 0 0 Itawamba 2815 69 134 23 Jackson 11745 206 233 32 Jasper 1983 40 43 2 Jefferson 597 25 40 7 Jefferson Davis 953 31 8 1 Jones 7467 132 217 41 Kemper 854 21 45 9 Lafayette 5542 108 187 55 Lamar 5425 69 53 13 Lauderdale 6514 214 439 97 Lawrence 1146 18 27 2 Leake 2466 68 88 14 Lee 9410 153 217 41 Leflore 3254 115 236 52 Lincoln 3285 97 173 37 Lowndes 5815 130 256 62 Madison 9112 186 362 69 Marion 2409 76 158 24 Marshall 3788 87 64 15 Monroe 3893 119 190 55 Montgomery 1161 36 54 9 Neshoba 3618 164 201 58 Newton 2111 49 87 15 Noxubee 1190 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4271 88 216 36 Panola 4101 88 102 13 Pearl River 3820 117 186 33 Perry 1103 32 21 7 Pike 2882 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3976 65 87 10 Prentiss 2627 56 99 15 Quitman 750 12 0 0 Rankin 12040 243 390 61 Scott 2812 60 114 12 Sharkey 483 17 43 8 Simpson 2555 77 158 20 Smith 1436 27 62 8 Stone 1632 28 84 14 Sunflower 3059 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1656 37 50 7 Tate 2899 67 80 19 Tippah 2651 58 119 11 Tishomingo 2056 64 102 27 Tunica 939 23 18 2 Union 3780 70 132 22 Walthall 1204 39 68 13 Warren 3972 110 170 38 Washington 5064 125 189 39 Wayne 2360 40 69 11 Webster 1030 24 58 11 Wilkinson 613 25 25 5 Winston 2160 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1357 36 82 22 Yazoo 2733 59 139 18 Total 280,778 6,266 10,312 1,922

