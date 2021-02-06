expand
February 7, 2021

Listen up America, this Mississippi town will pay you $6,000 to move there!

By The Associated Press

Published 2:10 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

People who can do their jobs remotely could receive $6,000 to move to a region overlooking the Mississippi River, under a program designed to attract workers as the coronavirus pandemic is spurring more online work opportunities.

The Shift South initiative was created by Natchez Inc., an economic development organization that aims to attract development to Natchez and Adams County in southwestern Mississippi. The program launched last fall and the first incentive was offered in January.

The organization will pay people who qualify $2,500 to offset moving expenses and then another $300 a month stipend spread out over a year, according to the application. To qualify, people must buy a house in the city or county for $150,000 or more and must be working remotely for an employer outside the region.

The campaign touts the benefits of living in the Natchez region, such as a low cost of living and the region’s cultural and outdoor amenities.

“The purpose of this program is to grow the Natchez/Adams County community by attracting those individuals who can work from home and enjoy the unique quality of life along the bluff of the Mississippi River,” according to the application.

Cities and states have long offered incentives to companies to relocate to their region. But as more companies are allowing or encouraging their employees to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, some cities or states have started offering those incentives to individual workers, as well.

