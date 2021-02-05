Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected
The remains of an Alabama woman missing for more than six weeks have been found and a homicide investigation has been launched.
Officials from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they found the remains of 23-year-old Summer Buzbee in a wooded area of Jasper just before noon Thursday. Dental records were used to identify the remains.
The sheriff’s office said that it suspected foul play after a search party found some of Buzbee’s belongings in areas near Williams Road and Old Russellville Road.
A person of interest has been identified, investigators said, Investigators said. Not enough evidence has been collected to make an arrest, officials said.
Foul play is still suspected in Buzbee’s death.