expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:01 am Friday, February 5, 2021

The remains of an Alabama woman missing for more than six weeks have been found and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Officials from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they found the remains of 23-year-old Summer Buzbee in a wooded area of Jasper just before noon Thursday. Dental records were used to identify the remains.

The sheriff’s office said that it suspected foul play after a search party found some of Buzbee’s belongings in areas near Williams Road and Old Russellville Road.

A person of interest has been identified, investigators said, Investigators said. Not enough evidence has been collected to make an arrest, officials said.

Foul play is still suspected in Buzbee’s death.

More News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

Police

Mississippi mayor orders curfew for youth as crime surges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

News

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

News

Mississippi mayor orders curfew for youth as crime surges

News

Governor Reeves accuses president, other politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider bill that would allow offenders to expunge multiple felonies

News

Mississippi GOP representatives vote to support conspiratorial Georgia colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider outlawing ‘revenge porn’

News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop again, now at two-month low

News

Growing number of Louisiana residents traveling to Mississippi to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi Health Department fine-tunes how people schedule second dose of vaccine, hotline still available

News

Escaped Mississippi inmate arrested in Tate County

News

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of 14-month-old

News

Rule prevents video of ‘gotcha’ moments in Mississippi House

News

Mississippi board sets timeline to start medical marijuana

News

Teachers and first responders next in line for vaccine, officials say, though timing is unclear

News

Was rocket launcher Mississippi police department’s attempt to mislead public? Former commander says yes

News

Search expands for Mississippi inmate who escaped Monday

News

Investigators: Six weeks after disappearance, Alabama woman may have been victim of foul play

News

Mississippi governor extends mask order for most of state

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike

News

18-year-old arrested for sexual assault in north Mississippi

News

Illinois woman flees to Mississippi after she reportedly films herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

News

Mississippi man charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat