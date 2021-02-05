Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases at nearly 3-month low

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Friday to a nearly 3-month low, but more than three-dozen new deaths were reported.

The state reported Friday 1,210 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 279,742.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 40 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,222.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,011 on Friday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 12.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,327 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 30.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2250 73 72 15 Alcorn 2841 59 129 20 Amite 1073 30 54 7 Attala 2026 66 173 36 Benton 901 24 45 10 Bolivar 4402 112 231 31 Calhoun 1504 24 33 4 Carroll 1112 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1960 49 58 15 Choctaw 669 14 1 0 Claiborne 943 28 45 9 Clarke 1598 66 123 30 Clay 1739 45 36 5 Coahoma 2625 58 129 11 Copiah 2640 53 81 11 Covington 2346 73 136 39 De Soto 18648 214 113 24 Forrest 6625 132 225 50 Franklin 730 19 39 4 George 2182 43 59 7 Greene 1196 31 52 6 Grenada 2327 74 155 32 Hancock 3208 70 68 14 Harrison 15582 239 481 65 Hinds 17897 361 804 127 Holmes 1774 69 103 20 Humphreys 884 25 34 8 Issaquena 164 6 0 0 Itawamba 2807 68 134 23 Jackson 11711 202 231 30 Jasper 1973 39 43 2 Jefferson 597 25 40 7 Jefferson Davis 949 31 8 1 Jones 7427 127 217 41 Kemper 853 21 45 9 Lafayette 5522 107 187 55 Lamar 5385 67 53 13 Lauderdale 6487 213 439 96 Lawrence 1142 18 27 2 Leake 2460 68 88 14 Lee 9381 153 217 41 Leflore 3246 114 236 52 Lincoln 3269 96 173 37 Lowndes 5790 130 256 62 Madison 9075 185 360 69 Marion 2401 76 158 24 Marshall 3781 87 64 15 Monroe 3868 119 189 55 Montgomery 1159 36 54 9 Neshoba 3611 162 201 58 Newton 2104 49 87 15 Noxubee 1190 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4260 88 216 36 Panola 4088 88 102 13 Pearl River 3805 117 186 33 Perry 1096 32 21 7 Pike 2875 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3961 64 86 9 Prentiss 2621 56 99 15 Quitman 745 12 0 0 Rankin 11964 243 390 61 Scott 2800 59 114 11 Sharkey 481 17 43 8 Simpson 2547 77 158 20 Smith 1433 27 62 8 Stone 1629 28 84 14 Sunflower 3049 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1650 37 50 7 Tate 2891 67 80 19 Tippah 2645 55 119 9 Tishomingo 2048 63 102 27 Tunica 935 23 18 2 Union 3764 68 132 22 Walthall 1203 39 68 13 Warren 3951 110 170 38 Washington 5055 125 189 39 Wayne 2355 40 69 11 Webster 1028 24 58 11 Wilkinson 611 25 25 5 Winston 2155 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1345 36 82 22 Yazoo 2718 59 139 18 Total 279,742 6,222 10,303 1,915

