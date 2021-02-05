expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Louisiana pair suspected of Mississippi drive-by shooting nabbed in traffic stop

By The Associated Press

Published 9:22 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Two people suspected in a drive-by shooting in Mississippi have been arrested in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sophia Henderson, 19, and Jude Rhodes, 19, both of Slidell, were picked up Thursday during a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 11 and Interstate 12.

The deputy stopped the vehicle, a silver Pontiac GTO, because it matched a description listed in connection with a recent drive-by shooting that occurred in Pearl River County, Mississippi, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“If you think you are going to commit dangerous crimes in another jurisdiction and then come to St. Tammany to hide, you are mistaken,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We are more than happy to help our neighboring jurisdictions to see that dangerous criminals are taken off the streets.”

Henderson and Rhodes are being held at the St. Tammany Parish jail as fugitives. They’re wanted in Mississippi on charges of felony malicious mischief, the sheriff’s office said.

A third occupant in the car, Martin Minks, 35, of Pearl River, was arrested on one count of resisting an officer by providing a false identity. He also is being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

It was unknown if any of the suspects has an attorney who could speak for them.

More News

Louisiana pair suspected of Mississippi drive-by shooting nabbed in traffic stop

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Louisiana pair suspected of Mississippi drive-by shooting nabbed in traffic stop

News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

News

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

News

Mississippi mayor orders curfew for youth as crime surges

News

Governor Reeves accuses president, other politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider bill that would allow offenders to expunge multiple felonies

News

Mississippi GOP representatives vote to support conspiratorial Georgia colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider outlawing ‘revenge porn’

News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop again, now at two-month low

News

Growing number of Louisiana residents traveling to Mississippi to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi Health Department fine-tunes how people schedule second dose of vaccine, hotline still available

News

Escaped Mississippi inmate arrested in Tate County

News

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of 14-month-old

News

Rule prevents video of ‘gotcha’ moments in Mississippi House

News

Mississippi board sets timeline to start medical marijuana

News

Teachers and first responders next in line for vaccine, officials say, though timing is unclear

News

Was rocket launcher Mississippi police department’s attempt to mislead public? Former commander says yes

News

Search expands for Mississippi inmate who escaped Monday

News

Investigators: Six weeks after disappearance, Alabama woman may have been victim of foul play

News

Mississippi governor extends mask order for most of state

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike

News

18-year-old arrested for sexual assault in north Mississippi

News

Illinois woman flees to Mississippi after she reportedly films herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend