Governor Reeves accuses president, other politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves went on Twitter to criticize President Joe Biden and other politicians he said are “pushing children ‘into transgenderism.'”

The posts were in response to one of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders.

The Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, signed by Biden on the first day of his presidency, seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. In an effort to be inclusive, the order mandated that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school. Reeves stated that he is “disappointed” by this move by Biden, saying that “it will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters. It is bad policy and it is wrong for America.” I don’t understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism in the first place. I certainly don’t understand why the President chose to make it a priority. And my heart breaks for the young women across America who will lose in this radical social experiment. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 4, 2021

It is also why I am so disappointed over President Biden’s actions to force young girls like them to compete with biological males for access to athletics. It will limit opportunity for so many competitors like my daughters. It is bad policy and it is wrong for America. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 4, 2021

Some states including Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee, have intruced bills to limit sports opportunities for transgender athletes as a challenge to Biden’s actions.

Mississippi House Bill No. 112, or the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require athletic programs in public schools to be designated upon the biological sex of the competitors.

