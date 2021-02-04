expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of 14-month-old

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:28 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of capital murder in the death of 14-month-old stepdaughter.

T’Kia Bevily was sentenced after District Attorney Daniella Shorter’s decision not to seek the death penalty.

Bevily was convicted of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Bevily is Smith’s stepdaughter. The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder and was originally scheduled to stand trial this week, but that did not happen.

Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with the murder in 2019.

During the five-day-long trial in Claiborne County, evidence was presented that showed the baby sustained multiple “blunt-force trauma” injuries to her head, resulting in her death.

According to Claiborne County’s District Attorney Daniella Shorter, these injuries occurred while the child was in the sole custody of the defendants, T’Kia and Morris Bevily, the baby’s father.

“I could not be prouder of my prosecution team which brought Jurayah’s murderer to justice,” Shorter said. “Now Jurayah’s family can finally have some peace knowing that T’Kia Bevily will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.”

As of Friday, a date had not been set for T’Kia Bevily’s sentencing.

Jurayah was killed on Oct. 22, 2017, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The child’s mother, DeDreuna Smith released the following statement after Friday’s verdict:

“I’d like to thank God, along with the District Attorney & the state of Mississippi for pursuing Justice on behalf of my 14-month-old daughter. Knowing that the person responsible for the homicide of my precious Jurayah is being held accountable for their actions brings a feeling of relief over my whole family. Receiving this guilty verdict is only the start of the healing process for my family, our friends, loved ones & myself. We’re grateful for the outcome and we’re hopeful for the peaceful closure that this process has brought.”

More News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

Police

Mississippi mayor orders curfew for youth as crime surges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Remains of missing Alabama woman found; foul play suspected

News

Mississippi officials to Louisiana residents: You are not welcome here for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi school district to start videoing on buses — five cameras each

News

Mississippi mayor orders curfew for youth as crime surges

News

Governor Reeves accuses president, other politicians of ‘pushing children into transgenderism’

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider bill that would allow offenders to expunge multiple felonies

News

Mississippi GOP representatives vote to support conspiratorial Georgia colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

News

Mississippi lawmakers consider outlawing ‘revenge porn’

News

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop again, now at two-month low

News

Growing number of Louisiana residents traveling to Mississippi to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

Mississippi Health Department fine-tunes how people schedule second dose of vaccine, hotline still available

News

Escaped Mississippi inmate arrested in Tate County

News

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of 14-month-old

News

Rule prevents video of ‘gotcha’ moments in Mississippi House

News

Mississippi board sets timeline to start medical marijuana

News

Teachers and first responders next in line for vaccine, officials say, though timing is unclear

News

Was rocket launcher Mississippi police department’s attempt to mislead public? Former commander says yes

News

Search expands for Mississippi inmate who escaped Monday

News

Investigators: Six weeks after disappearance, Alabama woman may have been victim of foul play

News

Mississippi governor extends mask order for most of state

News

Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike

News

18-year-old arrested for sexual assault in north Mississippi

News

Illinois woman flees to Mississippi after she reportedly films herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

News

Mississippi man charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat