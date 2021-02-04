expand
February 5, 2021

Mississippi lawmakers consider outlawing ‘revenge porn’

By The Associated Press

Published 9:11 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Mississippi could join most other states in punishing people for “revenge porn.”

A bill that passed the Mississippi Senate on Thursday would set penalties for people who share intimate visual material of another person without that person’s permission and with the intent to cause harm.

The material could include pictures shared during a relationship that were only intended to be seen by the recipient. It could also include images of someone being molested.

The bill defines the material as photos or videos of a person’s private body parts that are exposed or engaged in sexual conduct.

Republican Sen. Jeremy England of Vancleave said 46 states already outlaw the sharing of such material that is sometimes called “revenge porn.” He says Mississippi prosecutors are requesting a law in this state.

Senate Bill 2121 goes to the House for more debate.

