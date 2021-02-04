Mississippi Health Department fine-tunes how people schedule second dose of vaccine, hotline still available

The Mississippi State Department of Health is fine-tuning the process of scheduling second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department announced Thursday that it will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those who have already received the first dose will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling a second appointment for the vaccine.

MSDH has set up drive-through vaccine locations at sites around the state.

Mississippians eligible for the vaccine include people ages 65 and up along with anyone 16 and up who suffer from a pre-existing condition that makes them more susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

