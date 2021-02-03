expand
February 4, 2021

Search for inmate who escaped Mississippi county jail continues

By Magnolia State Live

Published 7:33 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The search for an inmate who escaped from a Mississippi county jail continues.


Deputies in Quitman County said convict Christopher Kent managed to escape custody Monday afternoon and remained on the loose.

Photos of Kent, shaven and unshaven, have been shared on social media in an effort to find the escaped inmate.

The Quitman County sheriff’s office warned the public Monday to lock their doors and windows until the escaped inmate was back in custody.

Kent was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. If you see him, law enforcement officers ask that you call for help and do not approach him.

