Search for inmate who escaped Mississippi county jail continues

The search for an inmate who escaped from a Mississippi county jail continues.

Quitman County Escapee Details: Please be on the look out for Christopher Jackson Kent. 6’1, 200lbs, Brown eyes, Hazel eyes. Last seen on a work detail in the Marks area. If you have any information in regards to his location contact 662.326.3131 pic.twitter.com/sJC3lsQDnl — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) February 2, 2021



Deputies in Quitman County said convict Christopher Kent managed to escape custody Monday afternoon and remained on the loose.

Photos of Kent, shaven and unshaven, have been shared on social media in an effort to find the escaped inmate.

The Quitman County sheriff’s office warned the public Monday to lock their doors and windows until the escaped inmate was back in custody.

Kent was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. If you see him, law enforcement officers ask that you call for help and do not approach him.

