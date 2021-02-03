Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Wednesday to a rate not seen since late November after the state reported its latest statistics.
The state reported Wednesday 791 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 277,322.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 26 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,158.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,236 on Wednesday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since late November.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,464 with Wednesday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since early December.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2228
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2830
|59
|129
|20
|Amite
|1070
|30
|54
|7
|Attala
|2017
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|896
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4353
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1493
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1102
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1950
|49
|57
|15
|Choctaw
|667
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|926
|27
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1583
|65
|123
|30
|Clay
|1733
|45
|34
|5
|Coahoma
|2600
|58
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2625
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2332
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18490
|210
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6542
|130
|225
|50
|Franklin
|726
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2168
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1185
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2315
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3179
|67
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15412
|234
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17748
|358
|803
|127
|Holmes
|1768
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|881
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|163
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2790
|68
|133
|23
|Jackson
|11590
|201
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1954
|39
|40
|2
|Jefferson
|592
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|938
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7332
|124
|218
|41
|Kemper
|844
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5456
|106
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5339
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6425
|212
|439
|96
|Lawrence
|1133
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2448
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9323
|150
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3220
|114
|235
|52
|Lincoln
|3238
|94
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5761
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|9009
|182
|360
|69
|Marion
|2386
|75
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3738
|81
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3840
|118
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1156
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3587
|162
|201
|58
|Newton
|2082
|49
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1178
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4231
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4047
|87
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3775
|115
|186
|33
|Perry
|1092
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2841
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3933
|63
|80
|8
|Prentiss
|2607
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|743
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11796
|240
|390
|61
|Scott
|2769
|58
|114
|11
|Sharkey
|480
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2518
|76
|158
|20
|Smith
|1409
|27
|62
|8
|Stone
|1615
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3029
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1637
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2880
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2623
|55
|119
|9
|Tishomingo
|2029
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|926
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3727
|68
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1194
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3916
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5042
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2324
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1024
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|607
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2141
|74
|128
|39
|Yalobusha
|1320
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2706
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|277,322
|6,158
|10,276
|1,913