February 4, 2021

Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:13 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Wednesday to a rate not seen since late November after the state reported its latest statistics.

The state reported Wednesday 791 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 277,322.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 26 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,158.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,236 on Wednesday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since late November.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,464 with Wednesday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since early December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2228 72 72 15
Alcorn 2830 59 129 20
Amite 1070 30 54 7
Attala 2017 65 173 36
Benton 896 24 45 10
Bolivar 4353 111 226 31
Calhoun 1493 23 29 4
Carroll 1102 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1950 49 57 15
Choctaw 667 14 1 0
Claiborne 926 27 45 9
Clarke 1583 65 123 30
Clay 1733 45 34 5
Coahoma 2600 58 129 11
Copiah 2625 51 80 10
Covington 2332 73 136 39
De Soto 18490 210 113 24
Forrest 6542 130 225 50
Franklin 726 19 39 4
George 2168 42 59 7
Greene 1185 31 52 6
Grenada 2315 74 155 32
Hancock 3179 67 68 14
Harrison 15412 234 481 65
Hinds 17748 358 803 127
Holmes 1768 69 103 20
Humphreys 881 25 34 8
Issaquena 163 6 0 0
Itawamba 2790 68 133 23
Jackson 11590 201 230 30
Jasper 1954 39 40 2
Jefferson 592 23 40 7
Jefferson Davis 938 31 8 1
Jones 7332 124 218 41
Kemper 844 21 45 9
Lafayette 5456 106 187 55
Lamar 5339 67 53 13
Lauderdale 6425 212 439 96
Lawrence 1133 18 27 2
Leake 2448 68 88 14
Lee 9323 150 217 41
Leflore 3220 114 235 52
Lincoln 3238 94 173 37
Lowndes 5761 130 256 62
Madison 9009 182 360 69
Marion 2386 75 158 24
Marshall 3738 81 64 15
Monroe 3840 118 189 55
Montgomery 1156 36 54 9
Neshoba 3587 162 201 58
Newton 2082 49 87 15
Noxubee 1178 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4231 87 216 36
Panola 4047 87 102 13
Pearl River 3775 115 186 33
Perry 1092 32 21 7
Pike 2841 89 125 34
Pontotoc 3933 63 80 8
Prentiss 2607 56 99 15
Quitman 743 11 0 0
Rankin 11796 240 390 61
Scott 2769 58 114 11
Sharkey 480 17 43 8
Simpson 2518 76 158 20
Smith 1409 27 62 8
Stone 1615 28 84 14
Sunflower 3029 81 117 19
Tallahatchie 1637 37 50 7
Tate 2880 67 80 19
Tippah 2623 55 119 9
Tishomingo 2029 62 102 27
Tunica 926 22 18 2
Union 3727 68 132 22
Walthall 1194 38 68 13
Warren 3916 110 170 38
Washington 5042 125 189 39
Wayne 2324 40 69 11
Webster 1024 24 58 11
Wilkinson 607 25 25 5
Winston 2141 74 128 39
Yalobusha 1320 36 82 22
Yazoo 2706 59 139 18
Total 277,322 6,158 10,276 1,913

  Subscribe to our email newsletter

