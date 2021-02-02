New cases of coronavirus trend down in Mississippi; death toll keeps climbing
Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to trend lower with the latest data released from the state Tuesday, but deaths from people already infected continue to climb.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 76 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,132.
The state reported Tuesday 825 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 276,531.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,419 on Tuesday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since December 1.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,529 with Tuesday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since December 5.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2226
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2822
|59
|129
|20
|Amite
|1069
|30
|54
|7
|Attala
|2017
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|894
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4341
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1488
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1102
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1947
|49
|57
|15
|Choctaw
|665
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|925
|27
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1577
|65
|123
|30
|Clay
|1729
|45
|34
|5
|Coahoma
|2593
|58
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2614
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2327
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18450
|209
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6516
|130
|225
|50
|Franklin
|725
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2165
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1180
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2306
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3174
|67
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15376
|234
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17669
|357
|803
|127
|Holmes
|1763
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|879
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|162
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2783
|68
|133
|23
|Jackson
|11546
|199
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1950
|39
|40
|2
|Jefferson
|592
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|932
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7307
|124
|218
|41
|Kemper
|842
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5442
|105
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5316
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6403
|206
|434
|95
|Lawrence
|1127
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2446
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9306
|150
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3217
|114
|235
|52
|Lincoln
|3222
|94
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5752
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|8988
|178
|360
|69
|Marion
|2373
|75
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3728
|81
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3827
|117
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1154
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3580
|161
|201
|58
|Newton
|2076
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1174
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4228
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4034
|86
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3749
|113
|186
|33
|Perry
|1091
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2837
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3922
|62
|80
|7
|Prentiss
|2602
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|743
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11761
|237
|390
|61
|Scott
|2759
|58
|114
|11
|Sharkey
|480
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2513
|76
|158
|20
|Smith
|1406
|27
|61
|8
|Stone
|1607
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3024
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1631
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2875
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2618
|55
|119
|9
|Tishomingo
|2022
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|924
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3717
|68
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1190
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3900
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5038
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2313
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1016
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|607
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2133
|73
|123
|38
|Yalobusha
|1314
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2693
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|276,531
|6,132
|10,265
|1,910