expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

(Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

By The Associated Press

Published 8:40 am Monday, February 1, 2021

The University of Mississippi will be holding two in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

One event will celebrate this year’s 2021 graduating class, and another the Class of 2020, which saw its ceremony delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commencement exercises for this year’s graduating class will be held April 29 to May 2. Events for the class of 2020 are slated for May 6 to May 8.

“We are particularly pleased to uphold our commitment to the Class of 2020 by welcoming them back to campus and celebrating them in person,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a statement.

Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the university, said the ceremonies will look different than in years past, but that the school is working hard to make them “in-person, wonderful and memorable.”

Some events will be ticketed to keep attendance low because of the pandemic. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

More News

Police

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

News

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

News

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

News

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

News

Skip voting in an election? Proposed Mississippi bills may take inactive voters off rolls

News

Former mayor, husband of Mississippi lawmaker moves to Africa to start businesses

News

Mississippi Walmart evacuated, searched after bomb threat; one person detained

News

Mississippi adds more than two-dozen new coronavirus deaths on last day of month

News

‘I’m not in the mood tonight’: Woman stops would be thief from stealing her car

News

Mississippi State offers $1,000 to students struggling to ‘get over the finish line’

News

Court date set in dispute over medical marijuana initiative approved by voters

News

Two killed, one teen injured in shooting involving stolen vehicle

News

Are American hospitals playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get coronavirus vaccine early

News

Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported

News

Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer

News

Madison doctor pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen

News

Filmmaker turns interest in Mississippi culture into movies

News

Mississippi woman found guilty of killing 14-month-old girl who died of blunt-force head trauma

News

Mississippi’s record January coronavirus death toll climbs higher

News

Mississippi 2-year-old accidentally shot, killed by 4-year-old brother

News

Is your favorite culinary creation on our Mississippi burger bucket list?

News

Voleyball stadium, virtual reality equipment, speeding ticket — Mississippi found ‘absurd’ ways to spend welfare on anything but the poor.

News

Mississippi college baseball player walking on street struck, killed by car

News

More than 250 miles of state roads paved with Mississippi Lottery tickets