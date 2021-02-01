expand
February 1, 2021

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

By The Associated Press

Published 9:55 am Monday, February 1, 2021

A Louisiana state trooper on Friday pleaded not guilty in charges brought after the 2018 shooting of an unarmed man who was fleeing a traffic stop. The man was partially paralyzed from the shooting.

The Advocate reports that Kasha Domingue, 43, of Baton Rouge, was indicted in October on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon in the shooting of Clifton Dilley, a Baton Rouge man who was 19 at the time.

The shooting occurred July 10, 2018, behind Village Grocery on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn. A state investigator’s affidavit says Dilley was charging toward Domingue when he was shot, but a federal lawsuit claims he was running away.

The shot wounded Dilley in the lower back, causing “severe and permanent” injuries, according to Don Cazayoux, his attorney.

“We absolutely believe that she is not guilty,” her attorney, retired Baton Rouge police officer Tommy Dewey, said outside the courtroom after the arraignment. “We look forward to the opportunity to prove that in front of a judge or jury.”

If convicted of battery, Domingue faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The weapon count is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of $1,000.

