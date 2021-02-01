expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

State treasurer: Odds better than lottery that you are owed unclaimed property; Find out if you hit the jackpot

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:54 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

February 1 is the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day and there has never been a better time to search for your lost or forgotten money.

State Treasurer David McRae urges people to take a moment and search the treasury’s online database to collect any cash that may be owed to them.

In his first term, McRae said returning unclaimed property is one of his top priorities. He added that, with 1 in 10 odds, residents have “better chances than the lottery” to find unclaimed cash.

That includes cash, stock, bonds, uncashed dividends or payroll checks. insurance benefits, utility security deposits and even valuables from safe deposit boxes.

McRae and his staff returned $20 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians in 2020, more than any year in state history.

Association officials said “…there are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by state governments and treasures within the United States.” The group adds that, by law, “abandoned” money must be turned over to states after a designated period of time. That period is five years in Mississippi.

The online database, which is available at treasury.ms.gov, is searchable by either name or address.

The claim form must be printed, completed and notarized. It should be then mailed to the Office of the State Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division, at P.O. Box 138, Jackson, MS 39205.

For questions or more information, call (601) 359-3534 or email unclaimed@treasury.ms.gov.

More News

Sheriff’s office: Lock your doors as deputies search for escaped inmate

Police

SHOOTING UPDATE: Mississippi deputy dies after being shot on duty Monday

Watch as judge takes matters into his own hands after being attacked in Mississippi courtroom

A bright spot in Mississippi’s dark, two-month recent period of coronavirus pandemic; case numbers seem to be slowing

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

Sheriff’s office: Lock your doors as deputies search for escaped inmate

News

SHOOTING UPDATE: Mississippi deputy dies after being shot on duty Monday

News

Watch as judge takes matters into his own hands after being attacked in Mississippi courtroom

News

A bright spot in Mississippi’s dark, two-month recent period of coronavirus pandemic; case numbers seem to be slowing

News

State treasurer: Odds better than lottery that you are owed unclaimed property; Find out if you hit the jackpot

News

Best of the Best: 86 Mississippi students selected as 2021 Presidential Scholars

News

Mississippi mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement

News

Video: Judge takes down suspect after being attacked in courtroom

News

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

News

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

News

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

News

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

News

Skip voting in an election? Proposed Mississippi bills may take inactive voters off rolls

News

Former mayor, husband of Mississippi lawmaker moves to Africa to start businesses

News

Mississippi Walmart evacuated, searched after bomb threat; one person detained

News

Mississippi adds more than two-dozen new coronavirus deaths on last day of month

News

‘I’m not in the mood tonight’: Woman stops would be thief from stealing her car

News

Mississippi State offers $1,000 to students struggling to ‘get over the finish line’

News

Court date set in dispute over medical marijuana initiative approved by voters

News

Two killed, one teen injured in shooting involving stolen vehicle

News

Are American hospitals playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get coronavirus vaccine early

News

Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported

News

Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer

News

Madison doctor pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen