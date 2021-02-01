State treasurer: Odds better than lottery that you are owed unclaimed property; Find out if you hit the jackpot

February 1 is the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day and there has never been a better time to search for your lost or forgotten money.

State Treasurer David McRae urges people to take a moment and search the treasury’s online database to collect any cash that may be owed to them.

In his first term, McRae said returning unclaimed property is one of his top priorities. He added that, with 1 in 10 odds, residents have “better chances than the lottery” to find unclaimed cash.

That includes cash, stock, bonds, uncashed dividends or payroll checks. insurance benefits, utility security deposits and even valuables from safe deposit boxes.

McRae and his staff returned $20 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians in 2020, more than any year in state history.

Association officials said “…there are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by state governments and treasures within the United States.” The group adds that, by law, “abandoned” money must be turned over to states after a designated period of time. That period is five years in Mississippi.

The online database, which is available at treasury.ms.gov, is searchable by either name or address.

The claim form must be printed, completed and notarized. It should be then mailed to the Office of the State Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division, at P.O. Box 138, Jackson, MS 39205.

For questions or more information, call (601) 359-3534 or email unclaimed@treasury.ms.gov.

