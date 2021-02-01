expand
Ad Spot

February 1, 2021

Police

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

By Oxford Eagle staff

Published 10:07 am Monday, February 1, 2021

One person is facing charges in connection with a bomb threat made at the Oxford Walmart on Sunday.

On Jan. 31 at approximately 4 p.m., the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call from Walmart management, stating they had a person inside the store telling customers that he planted a bomb in the store and they should leave before it detonated.

Officers arrived to the scene and were directed to the person, identified as Jordan Montrey Williams, 26 of Oxford, who was trying to leave the store. An arrest was made without further incident.

The store, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West, was evacuated and OPD set up a perimeter until additional resources arrived. Three explosive detection canines from other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store. At approximately 7:47 p.m., the store was deemed safe and an all-clear was given by OPD.

Walmart management decided to keep the store closed for the rest of Sunday.

Williams will be formally charged on Monday and OPD will release the charges, his mugshot photo and bond amount once that happens.

The investigation is still ongoing; if anyone has any other information regarding the incident they are encouraged to contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

The Ole Miss Police Department, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Panola County Sheriff’s Department all assisted OPD.

More News

Police

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

News

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

News

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

News

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations

News

Skip voting in an election? Proposed Mississippi bills may take inactive voters off rolls

News

Former mayor, husband of Mississippi lawmaker moves to Africa to start businesses

News

Mississippi Walmart evacuated, searched after bomb threat; one person detained

News

Mississippi adds more than two-dozen new coronavirus deaths on last day of month

News

‘I’m not in the mood tonight’: Woman stops would be thief from stealing her car

News

Mississippi State offers $1,000 to students struggling to ‘get over the finish line’

News

Court date set in dispute over medical marijuana initiative approved by voters

News

Two killed, one teen injured in shooting involving stolen vehicle

News

Are American hospitals playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get coronavirus vaccine early

News

Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported

News

Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer

News

Madison doctor pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen

News

Filmmaker turns interest in Mississippi culture into movies

News

Mississippi woman found guilty of killing 14-month-old girl who died of blunt-force head trauma

News

Mississippi’s record January coronavirus death toll climbs higher

News

Mississippi 2-year-old accidentally shot, killed by 4-year-old brother

News

Is your favorite culinary creation on our Mississippi burger bucket list?

News

Voleyball stadium, virtual reality equipment, speeding ticket — Mississippi found ‘absurd’ ways to spend welfare on anything but the poor.

News

Mississippi college baseball player walking on street struck, killed by car

News

More than 250 miles of state roads paved with Mississippi Lottery tickets