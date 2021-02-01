Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

More than 18 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered concealed inside an SUV during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Louisiana State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 101, in Lafayette Parish.

Trooper K-9 “Jack” indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the cargo area.

The driver was placed under arrest and subsequently booked at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the appropriate charges.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Twitter

