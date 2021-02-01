expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Kentucky couple stripped clothes off dead couch surfer, stuffed body into trash can, police say

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:19 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

A Nicholasville, Kentucky, couple was arrested and jailed last week after city police found a naked, dead body stuffed inside a garbage can inside their residence.

Clay Phillips and Tawna Miller have been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence and were in custody at the Jessamine County Detention Center last week.

Sgt. Kevin Grimes, public information officer for the Nicholasville Police Department, said the deceased, who has not been identified by the Coroner’s Office, had asked if he could “crash on their couch,” according to the couple, and so they let him sleep there.

Later, they woke and found he had died during the night, so they brought the trash bin inside their home, unclothed him and left him in the living room.

As of Wednesday, both the police and coroner’s staff said the cause of death had not been determined.

“It doesn’t appear to be foul play, but we don’t know,” Grimes said. “We’re going to work it as a suspicious death.”

The body had been sent to the state medical examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy, and the Coroner’s Office said it might take 10 or 12 weeks to get the results back.

Police don’t think there was anyone else at the home.

Grimes said he had talked with detectives Wednesday, and the couple didn’t appear to have any serious criminal history.

“It’s just weird,” he said.

“There was probably drug usage involved,” Grimes said, and drugs are checked on the citation as a possible circumstance.

The Coroner’s Office said Wednesday the dead man’s family had not yet been notified, so they could not release his name.

More News

New cases of coronavirus trend down in Mississippi; death toll keeps climbing

Two FBI agents killed, 3 more wounded in Florida standoff

Louisiana 3-year-old finds gun, shoots self, police say

Rape suspect hired hitmen to kill his accuser, they killed two others by accident, police say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required

News

New cases of coronavirus trend down in Mississippi; death toll keeps climbing

News

Two FBI agents killed, 3 more wounded in Florida standoff

News

Louisiana 3-year-old finds gun, shoots self, police say

News

Rape suspect hired hitmen to kill his accuser, they killed two others by accident, police say

News

Mississippi proposes forgiving student loan debt to fix state’s teacher shortage

News

Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter

News

Investigator: Mississippi man charged in ‘disturbing’ sexual battery of child

News

‘Giant in field of infectious diseases’ John Bartlett dies at 83 in Mississippi

News

After problems over marijuana vote, lawmakers propose fixing problem with initiative process

News

See for yourself — Groundhog Day festivities go virtual from Gobbler’s Knob. Click here to watch

News

Your lucky day? First $1 million Powerball winner claimed in Mississippi

News

Kentucky couple stripped clothes off dead couch surfer, stuffed body into trash can, police say

News

Sheriff’s office: Lock your doors as deputies search for escaped inmate

News

SHOOTING UPDATE: Mississippi deputy dies after being shot on duty Monday

News

Watch as judge takes matters into his own hands after being attacked in Mississippi courtroom

News

A bright spot in Mississippi’s dark, two-month recent period of coronavirus pandemic; case numbers seem to be slowing

News

State treasurer: Odds better than lottery that you are owed unclaimed property; Find out if you hit the jackpot

News

Best of the Best: 86 Mississippi students selected as 2021 Presidential Scholars

News

Mississippi mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement

News

Video: Judge takes down suspect after being attacked in courtroom

News

One person to be charged in Oxford Walmart bomb threat

News

Trooper pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed man during traffic stop

News

Louisiana troopers discover 18-pounds of drugs concealed in SUV

News

University of Mississippi holding two in-person graduations