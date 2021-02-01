expand
February 1, 2021

mississippi crime

SHOOTING UPDATE: Mississippi deputy dies after being shot on duty Monday

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:59 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

A Mississippi deputy has reportedly died after being shot responding to a call Monday afternoon.

Local news sources in Biloxi report that Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam has identified the deputy as Lt. Michael Boutte.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office suffered a huge loss today,” Adam wrote in a statement announcing Boutte’s death. “Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can’t begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones.”

Adam said the deputy was shot while responding to a reported suicide attempt on Caesar Necaise Road northeast of Picayune Monday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly shot the deputy as the deputy was getting out of his vehicle to respond to the call.

Another deputy who arrived on the scene reportedly shot the suspect after being fired upon.

Both the deputy and suspect have been taken to hospitals in New Orleans for treatment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is at the scene.

 

