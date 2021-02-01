Best of the Best: 86 Mississippi students selected as 2021 Presidential Scholars

Eighty six Mississippi students have been selected at 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates.

Students who have been selected as candidates for the national award have an opportunity to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar. The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.

All students who have made it to the candidacy level were mailed the necessary materials from the U.S. Department of Education to continue the next phase of the application process. The application process is a distinguished honor and by invitation only. Only students who have been selected as a candidate in each state received this invitation.

A national review committee of qualified individuals experienced in secondary and post-secondary education evaluates candidates on their academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and the quality and content of their essays. Semifinalists will be announced in April and the final scholars list will be announced in May. Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C., pending Covid-19 guidelines, to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

To confirm their interest and assist in the final selection process, candidates must complete and return all candidacy materials they received from the U.S. Department of Education, which includes required essays, self-assessments, secondary school reports, and transcripts. These materials must be received by the U.S. Department of Education U.S. Presidential Scholars Program no later than 5 p.m. Central on Tuesday, Feb. 24. It is highly recommended that candidates submit the entire application packet through the U.S. Department of Education’s Online Application System (OLAS) as noted in their application materials.

Mississippi candidates are:

Saatvik R. Agrawal, Clinton – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Benjamin P. Armstrong, Olive Branch – Lewisburg High School

Kendall Austin, Madison – Germantown High School

Ian A. Avant, Southaven – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Andrew H. Banks, Brandon – Jackson Preparatory School

Patricia A. Bethea, Madison – Madison Central High School

Byron M. Bishop, Ridgeland – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Kimberly Blount, Ridgeland – Jackson Preparatory School

Brady Scott Bobjack, Iuka – Tishomingo County High School

Jonathan L. Bowles, Buckatunna – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Michelle E. Bramlett, Ridgeland – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

William P. Brett, Hattiesburg – Presbyterian Christian School [**]

Trace Brown, Raleigh – Raleigh High School

Rebecca L. Burrow, Jackson – Jackson Preparatory School

Jaemin Byeon, Meridian – Lamar Foundation High School

Abigail E. Calimaran, Madison – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Wyatt A. Carter, Petal – Petal High School [**]

Amber Cecil, Hernando – Lewisburg High School

Ethan Choi, Hattiesburg – Oak Grove High School

Regan T. Christensen, Gulfport – Long Beach Senior High School

Symantha A. Cummings, Olive Branch – Olive Branch High School [**]

Carsson Deyoung, Clinton – Clinton High School

Robert P. Difatta, Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs High School

Edmund S. Doerksen, Oxford – Oxford High School

Samhita G. Dulam, Natchez – Deerfield Academy

Carson G. Ewing, Olive Branch – Center Hill Middle High School

Jackson A. Flowers, Olive Branch – Southern Baptist Educ Center

Katherine Grisham, Ripley – Ripley High School [**]

Dalton H. Harmon, Madison – Germantown High School

James Riley Hogue, Blue Mountain – Ripley High School

Elizabeth F. Hurst, Jackson – Jackson Preparatory School

Forrest Hutchison, Jackson – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Lachassity Jackson, Mccomb – Mccomb High School

Jamar Jackson Ii, Laurel – R H Watkins High School

Omar Jamil, Hernando – Desoto Central High School

Bobby G. Jarrell, Amory – Itawamba Co Agr High School

Manitejus Kotikalapudi, Hattiesburg – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Robert A. Kyser, Madison – Germantown High School

Brandon J. Ladner, Leakesville – Greene County High School

Austin V. Lam, Long Beach – Long Beach Senior High School

John R. Laws, Madison – Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Nathan M. Lechner, Biloxi – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Isabelle C. Lee, Brandon – Jackson Academy

Jacob Lindsey, Shannon – Shannon High School

Michael A. Lu, Starkville – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Taylor L. May, Clinton – Clinton High School

Callie Mcarty, Hattiesburg – Oak Grove High School

John E. Mccommon, Southaven – Lewisburg High School

Autumn Mchenry, Saltillo – Saltillo High School

Zachary C. Medlin, Olive Branch – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Lucy G. Mellen, Hattiesburg – Sacred Heart High School

Caleb S. Miller, Clinton – Clinton High School

Tristan Montgomery, Sumrall – Sumrall High School

Carter E. Moore, Grenada – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Yahya Naveed, Madison – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

Anh H. Nguyen, Meridian – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Lauren Noe, Brandon – Jackson Preparatory School

Lindsey E. Patrick, Brandon – Brandon High School

Mason K. Pettit, Grenada – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Anna I. Price, Meridian – Lamar Foundation High School

Kylie Price, Clinton – Clinton High School

Jackson R. Puleo, Southaven – Southern Baptist Educ Center

Adkerson G. Pyron, Biloxi – Biloxi High School

Svanik R. Ravi, Meridian – Lamar Foundation High School

James Riley, Iuka – Tishomingo County High School

James A. Roberson, Jackson – Jackson Preparatory School

Mallory P. Roberts, Olive Branch – Southern Baptist Educ Center

Ethan C. Rogers, Hernando – Hernando High School

William E. Shy, Cleveland – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Garrett Simmerman, Olive Branch – Lewisburg High School

Henry T. Smith, Meridian – Lamar Foundation High School

Sailie I. Smith, Biloxi – Biloxi High School

Jack D. Standard, Hernando – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Cale D. Taylor, Brandon – Northwest Rankin High School

Emmanuelle R. Teng, Oxford – Oxford High School

Judith A. Thomas, Madison – Madison Central High School [**]

Marley Elizabeth Thorton, Raleigh – Raleigh High School

Madisyn Tingle, Newton – Newton High School

Muneebah Umar, Starkville – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Olivia Wachsman, Moss Point – George County High School

Aaron L. Wan, Starkville – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Kieredith Wilkins, Saltillo – Saltillo High School

Sarah Williams, Brandon – Northwest Rankin High School

John C. Wright, Hernando – Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Albert Xu, Madison – Madison Central High School

Matthew L. Yin, Madison – Madison Central High School

[*] Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts. [**] Candidate for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education. [***] Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholar and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. [****] Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholar and U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

