February 1, 2021

A bright spot in Mississippi’s dark, two-month recent period of coronavirus pandemic; case numbers seem to be slowing

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:00 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

After closing out the deadliest month in Mississippi’s coronavirus, the state reported Monday the lowest number of new cases since before Thanksgiving, a bright spot in what had been a dark two months of the pandemic.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,056.

The state reported Monday 705 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 275,706.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,509 on Monday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since December 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,555 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since the first week in December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2217 72 72 15
Alcorn 2820 58 130 20
Amite 1067 29 54 7
Attala 2009 65 173 36
Benton 893 23 45 10
Bolivar 4322 111 226 31
Calhoun 1487 23 29 4
Carroll 1101 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1942 47 54 15
Choctaw 663 14 1 0
Claiborne 922 26 45 9
Clarke 1575 64 122 30
Clay 1724 44 33 4
Coahoma 2593 57 129 11
Copiah 2607 51 80 10
Covington 2316 73 136 39
De Soto 18408 202 113 24
Forrest 6494 129 225 50
Franklin 723 19 39 4
George 2148 42 59 7
Greene 1174 31 52 6
Grenada 2305 74 155 32
Hancock 3162 66 69 14
Harrison 15292 223 481 65
Hinds 17633 351 803 127
Holmes 1761 68 103 20
Humphreys 878 25 34 8
Issaquena 162 6 0 0
Itawamba 2774 66 132 23
Jackson 11495 196 230 30
Jasper 1943 39 39 2
Jefferson 591 23 40 7
Jefferson Davis 929 31 8 1
Jones 7278 123 218 41
Kemper 840 21 45 9
Lafayette 5434 104 187 54
Lamar 5302 67 53 13
Lauderdale 6379 203 433 94
Lawrence 1123 18 27 2
Leake 2439 68 88 14
Lee 9289 149 217 41
Leflore 3210 114 235 52
Lincoln 3212 92 173 37
Lowndes 5735 127 256 61
Madison 8941 176 361 69
Marion 2364 74 158 24
Marshall 3720 78 64 15
Monroe 3819 117 189 55
Montgomery 1154 36 54 9
Neshoba 3568 160 201 58
Newton 2065 48 87 15
Noxubee 1170 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4218 87 216 36
Panola 4025 85 102 13
Pearl River 3717 111 172 33
Perry 1091 32 21 7
Pike 2824 89 125 34
Pontotoc 3909 62 80 7
Prentiss 2599 55 99 15
Quitman 743 11 0 0
Rankin 11734 235 390 61
Scott 2746 56 106 9
Sharkey 478 17 43 8
Simpson 2504 75 158 20
Smith 1400 27 61 8
Stone 1605 28 84 14
Sunflower 3017 81 117 19
Tallahatchie 1630 37 50 7
Tate 2872 66 80 19
Tippah 2609 54 117 9
Tishomingo 2017 62 102 27
Tunica 924 22 18 2
Union 3712 67 131 21
Walthall 1187 38 68 13
Warren 3899 109 170 38
Washington 5033 125 189 39
Wayne 2302 39 69 11
Webster 1014 24 58 11
Wilkinson 607 25 25 5
Winston 2128 72 123 37
Yalobusha 1307 36 82 22
Yazoo 2683 57 139 18
Total 275,706 6,056 10,235 1,902

