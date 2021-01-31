expand
February 1, 2021

Mississippi Walmart evacuated, searched after bomb threat; one person detained

By Oxford Eagle Staff

Published 9:39 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

A Mississippi Walmart store was evacuated and search Sunday night after someone claimed a bomb was inside and one person was detained as a person of interest in the threat.

The store, located in Oxford, Mississippi, was closed by police and thoroughly searched with explosives-sniffing dogs.

The Oxford Police Department deemed Walmart safe after a complete search of the store was performed on Sunday evening. Walmart management stated the store will remain closed for the rest of Sunday.

According to a tweet from the Oxford Police Department, one person of interest was taken into custody as of 4:31 p.m.

