January 31, 2021

Mississippi State offers $1,000 to students struggling to ‘get over the finish line’

By The Associated Press

Published 6:20 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

Mississippi State University is offering $1,000 one-time grants to students in need during their last year of college to help them complete their degrees.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said the grants are meant to bolster students who may be struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic and “to help them get over the finish line.”

“We don’t want to see any of our students forced to drop out of school when they are this close to accomplishing their goal,” Hyatt said.

Students will be eligible for the benefit if they are a resident of Mississippi, a full-time undergraduate student, eligible for a federal Pell grant, have an unmet financial need, a 2.0 or higher grade point average and have completed 75% or more of class hours required for graduation.

The grant award process did not require eligible students to submit applications, according to a university press release. The university selected enrolled students who met eligibility requirements and automatically awarded those with the highest unmet financial need.

John Daniels, financial literacy coordinator in Mississippi State University’s Office of Financial Aid, said 85% of all eligible students will receive a grant.

The grants are being funded by a five-year, $200,000 commitment from the Woodward Hines Education Foundation, matched by an additional $200,000 from the university.

The university is also receiving $861,637.50 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund program.

