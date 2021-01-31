‘I’m not in the mood tonight’: Woman stops would be thief from stealing her car

A woman who recently stopped a man from stealing her car told a Memphis television station that she was “not in the mood” for becoming another crime victim.

Benita Early, 54, was getting gas at a local gas station when a white Mercedes pulls up next to her.

Video surveillance shows an unknown male getting out of the passenger side of the Mercedes and opening the passenger side door to her 2016 Honda.

The male then gets into the driver’s seat and attempts to drive off by putting the car in reverse.

Early confronts the male in the car and pulls him out of the vehicle.

Startled, the male runs back to the white Mercedes where he gets in and rides away.

Early told WREG in Memphis that she had been a robbery victim before and wasn’t going to allow it to happen again when she took action.

“I was like, ‘I’m not in the mood tonight’,” Early said.

Early said she hopes what she did will have positive effect on the young man, who she said has an opportunity to straighten his life out.

Police are still looking for the suspect and looking for the Mercedes.

If you know anything about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

