January 30, 2021

Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer

By Ben Hillyer

Published 6:29 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

A teen in Macon is accused of biting a Columbus police officer.

Demon Clopton Jr., 18, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.

Police Chief Fred Shelton told local news sources officers went to pick-up Clopton for Macon police and that’s when Clopton allegedly bit the officer.

Shelton said that Clopton was the victim in a December shooting.

Macon investigators are charging Clopton with aggravated assault, armed robbery and breaking and entering.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

