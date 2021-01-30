Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer
A teen in Macon is accused of biting a Columbus police officer.
Demon Clopton Jr., 18, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.
Police Chief Fred Shelton told local news sources officers went to pick-up Clopton for Macon police and that’s when Clopton allegedly bit the officer.
Shelton said that Clopton was the victim in a December shooting.
Macon investigators are charging Clopton with aggravated assault, armed robbery and breaking and entering.
He remains in the Lowndes County jail.