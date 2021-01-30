expand
January 30, 2021

Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:00 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021

Mississippi reported a lower-than-average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Saturday, but three dozen more deaths attributed to the virus.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 36 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,018.

So far in January 1,236 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Saturday 1,528 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 274,190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,595 on Saturday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,665 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2208 72 72 15
Alcorn 2813 57 130 20
Amite 1063 29 54 7
Attala 2006 65 173 36
Benton 888 23 45 10
Bolivar 4298 111 226 31
Calhoun 1484 23 29 4
Carroll 1095 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1937 47 53 15
Choctaw 663 14 1 0
Claiborne 915 26 45 9
Clarke 1561 64 122 30
Clay 1717 44 33 4
Coahoma 2581 57 129 11
Copiah 2593 51 80 10
Covington 2308 73 136 39
De Soto 18323 200 113 24
Forrest 6449 127 225 50
Franklin 719 18 39 4
George 2140 42 59 7
Greene 1171 31 52 6
Grenada 2287 74 155 32
Hancock 3128 66 69 14
Harrison 15180 220 481 65
Hinds 17526 350 804 127
Holmes 1757 68 103 20
Humphreys 876 25 34 8
Issaquena 161 6 0 0
Itawamba 2762 66 132 23
Jackson 11428 195 230 30
Jasper 1925 38 * 39 2
Jefferson 590 23 40 7
Jefferson Davis 926 31 8 1
Jones 7166 122 218 41
Kemper 839 21 45 9
Lafayette 5392 103 188 54
Lamar 5265 66 53 13
Lauderdale 6343 202 433 94
Lawrence 1115 17 27 2
Leake 2424 68 88 14
Lee 9264 149 216 41
Leflore 3193 114 233 52
Lincoln 3186 92 173 37
Lowndes 5701 127 256 61
Madison 8893 175 360 69
Marion 2353 74 158 24
Marshall 3682 76 64 15
Monroe 3806 115 189 55
Montgomery 1147 36 54 9
Neshoba 3560 160 201 58
Newton 2058 48 87 15
Noxubee 1166 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4206 87 216 36
Panola 4008 85 102 13
Pearl River 3704 110 172 33
Perry 1088 32 21 7
Pike 2812 88 125 34
Pontotoc 3897 62 80 7
Prentiss 2595 55 99 15
Quitman 740 11 0 0
Rankin 11670 231 390 61
Scott 2734 56 106 9
Sharkey 475 17 43 8
Simpson 2493 73 158 20
Smith 1390 26 61 8
Stone 1592 27 84 14
Sunflower 3005 80 117 19
Tallahatchie 1618 36 50 7
Tate 2866 65 80 19
Tippah 2596 54 117 9
Tishomingo 2004 62 102 27
Tunica 913 22 18 2
Union 3693 67 131 21
Walthall 1185 38 68 13
Warren 3871 107 170 38
Washington 5024 125 189 39
Wayne 2281 38 69 11
Webster 1007 24 58 11
Wilkinson 606 25 25 5
Winston 2122 72 123 37
Yalobusha 1296 36 82 22
Yazoo 2668 57 139 18
Total 274,190 6,018 10,232 1,902

* Note: One previously reported death in Jasper County was counted in error, and has been removed.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

